For the second straight year, UCHealth Memorial Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the top hospital in Colorado Springs and No. 4 in the state.

University of Colorado in Aurora and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland were ranked as the top two in the state, with SCL Health St. Joseph Hospital coming in third. This makes Memorial the top-ranked hospital in southern Colorado, officials said.

“This recognition for our hospitals is a testament to the hard work of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and providers who go above and beyond every day to ensure our patients receive the best care,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an unmatched clinical experience are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

Each year, the national publication releases national and regional rankings after compiling and analyzing patient care data for more than 4,500 hospitals across the U.S. The annual rankings are designed to help patients and their physicians choose the most suitable hospital for their individual needs.

University of Colorado Hospital was listed as sixth-best in the nation for pulmonology and lung surgery, and was ranked 26th nationally for diabetes and endocrinology treatments.

Memorial Hospital was ranked “high performing” — among the top 20% in the U.S. — in 10 adult procedures or conditions, including stroke treatment, cancer care, cardiac procedures and hip replacements.

“Our excellent patient outcomes are a result of our team’s commitment to delivering the highest levels of care each and every day,” said Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UCHealth’s southern Colorado region. “We are dedicated to serving our community and are honored that more people in southern Colorado are choosing our hospitals for their care.”

UCHealth was also recently recognized by the Lown Institute, a health care organization that gives annual report cards to the most “socially responsible” hospitals in the U.S. The Colorado hospital system received an overall “A” in social responsibility, garnering high marks for value, outcomes and pay equity.