Some closures around El Paso County were already announced Thursday ahead of the expected weekend snowstorm, including community vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing centers around Colorado Springs.
UCHealth planned to close its 11 coronavirus vaccine clinics Saturday and Sunday, rescheduling patients. Patients do not need to change their appointments themselves, the hospital system said. UCHealth is also closing its COVID-19 testing locations Saturday and Sunday.
"We are contacting everyone who has an appointment this weekend to reschedule their vaccinations to clinics next week," said Cary Vogrin, a spokesperson for UCHealth.
The second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines can be provided up to six weeks after the first dose, so patients shouldn't be impacted, UCHealth said.
El Paso County's Fountain, northern Colorado Springs and The Citadel mall coronavirus testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Officials expected them to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
The track of an incoming snowstorm expected to hit Friday is still in flux, with forecasters predicting up to two feet of snow near Monument and possibly a rain and snow mix in Colorado Springs.
The complex storm is highly volatile, complex and difficult to track, but it is not expected to bring the same intense winds and conditions as the bomb cyclone the region saw two years ago in March, said Greg Heavener, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Still, residents should be prepared for a high impact storm that could make travel difficult, he said during a news conference Thursday.
If the storm takes a more southern route, Colorado Springs could see "very, very heavy wet snow" Friday through Sunday afternoon, Heavener said.
Updated storm total snow map! 15-25" expected across urban corridor with up to 30" in Boulder and Fort Collins. 2 to 4 feet of snow in the foothills. Lower amounts west of Continental Divide and east of DIA. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ykTuxhsuiC— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 11, 2021
But if the storm takes a more northern route, it could produce far more rain in town, he said.
"It’s literally a knife edge where that storm is going to track," he said.