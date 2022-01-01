UCHealth and Centura Health both welcomed the first babies born in Colorado Springs in 2022 on Saturday.
Centura Health officials believe they welcomed the first baby born in the city in the New Year, when Ritchie Larson was born at 5:53 a.m. at Centura-St. Francis Hospital, they announced.
His parents are Dominque Marin and Brandon Larson.
UCHealth welcomed its first baby born in 2022 in the Pikes Peak region when Emiliano Hernandez was born at 12:16 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Hospital North, officials with the hospital announced.
Emiliano, who was due Jan. 10, is the son of Marivette Gonzalez and Jerry Hernandez. He joins big brother Elijah, who is 3, UCHealth officials said.
Emiliano's parents spent New Year’s Eve cleaning in preparation to move to a new home to house their larger family. The move was supposed to be Saturday.
