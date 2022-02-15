Based on a proposal the University of Colorado’s governing board approved last week, the Colorado Springs campus plans to build four additional lactation spaces in upcoming months, with a total of 11 planned for construction over the next few years.
UCCS also is revamping its lactation policy to exceed local, state and federal guidelines.
“It’s the right thing to do for the community,” said Chris Valentine, spokesman for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Under the new resolution from the Board of Regents, all four CU campuses are updating their policies and increasing the number of breastfeeding and pumping spaces for students, employees and visitors.
Promoting the health of mothers and infants and being family-friendly are among the reasons cited. Leading health organizations, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, recommend that babies receive breastmilk for the first six months of life.
UCCS already has three lactation rooms on campus: a retrofitted space in the student center; a room in the Ent Center for the Arts complex, which opened in 2015; and in the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, a clinical practice and research program that opened in 2020.
The latter two were built into the original design of the buildings.
The four additional rooms in the immediate future will be in University Hall, Main Hall, the El Pomar Center and Columbine Hall, which Valentine said will provide an even spread across the campus.
The university doesn’t keep track of usage of lactation rooms or how many students or staff have infants, he said.
UCCS’ official enrollment for the spring semester is 10,363 students, a decrease of more than 1,000 students from the fall semester but within the anticipated range projected in the campus’ annual budget, Valentine said.
While various industry standards exist, the Regents did not stipulate how many lactation rooms UCCS must provide.
The goal, Valentine said, is to “create easy access to a lactation space from any location on campus.” That means having a dedicated area five minutes from anywhere on the school grounds, he said.
Federal and state laws protect nursing mothers who return to work, stipulating that they have an area other than a bathroom stall to express breastmilk or breastfeed in private and be given breaks to do so.
Retrofitting additional lactation rooms at UCCS is estimated to cost about $225 per square foot, with the average space being about 140 square feet, according to Valentine. The price includes the expense of adding plumbing for a sink, plus a refrigerator.
UCCS lags other CU campuses in developing lactation rooms, Valentine said.
For example, the The Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora has 21 dedicated lactation spaces and immediately is adding another eight in its health sciences building. The campus also will provide Mamava Pods, freestanding lactation spaces, at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.
CU Boulder has 18 lactation spaces, which exceeds the 15 deemed necessary based on the campus population. However the campus has identified the potential need for additional spaces for underserved areas, according to board materials.
The system’s four campuses also are making menstrual hygiene products more widely available in public restrooms in university buildings. UCCS has the items in four of its buildings, with plans to expand, Valentine said.
The program follows the lead of state lawmakers, who last year established a grant program to provide sanitary products at no cost to students in qualifying K-12 schools.