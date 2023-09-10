Where are people moving when they leave El Paso County? And when they move here from other places, where do they come from?

Interestingly, the majority relocate to the same states as other people are departing to come here, according to statistics from the state demographer’s office.

The states are Texas, California and Florida. And to and from Colorado itself, the numbers show.

The most obvious reason for the population exchange is that the other three states are the nation’s largest by population, said Colorado State Demographer Elizabeth Garner.

“They have a dominating impact on other states simply because of their size,” she said.

Otherwise, it’s a guess.

“Colorado has a symbiotic relationship with Texas, California and Florida,” Garner said. “I think it’s funny we’ve got this relationship with Florida because Colorado and Florida are so different.”

Maybe it’s the idea that opposites attract.

But more likely, politics is a consideration these days.

Conservative Coloradans may want to live in Texas or Florida because both have Republican governors and do not levy a state income tax, Garner noted.

“People look at the warmer weather of those states and maybe their tax dollars may go a little further.”

And California is known for its liberal political policies, which could be why Coloradans who are Democrats seek out the Golden State.

Nearby states also attract Colorado transplants, including New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming, Garner said, probably because of their proximity, but also maybe the mixed bag of political leanings.

An influx of people that moved to Wyoming during the pandemic came from Colorado, according to Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division.

Between 2019 and 2020 4,456 people moved from Colorado to Wyoming, reversing a negative state migration, the division reported.

At this point, Colorado ranks fourth in the nation on a list of “state most American want to relocate from,” according to the comparison site, SelfStorage.com.

In determining the top 10 states with the most residents interested in relocating, Colorado had a Google search volume of 131 per 100,000 population, leading to its fourth-place ranking behind Florida, Utah and Idaho.

As far as in-state migrants, the majority of newcomers to El Paso County left Adams, Arapahoe, Denver and Douglas counties, data show.

And people who move out of El Paso County for another Colorado locale are most likely to end up in Jefferson, Denver, Douglas, Pueblo and Arapahoe counties.

The top states for in-migration also are where the most El Paso County visitors hail from. Colorado residents constitute 22% of visitors to the Pikes Peak region, followed by Texas and California each at 12%, then Florida and New York each at 5%, according to Visit Colorado Springs’ 2022 Longwoods Report.

“We frequently say, 'it all starts with a visit,'” said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the city’s visitors’ bureau.

“The No. 1 reason people visit Colorado Springs is to visit their friends and family,” he said. “Once they’re here, our beautiful outdoor spaces speak for themselves.”

And along with thousands of active-duty military at five military installations, “Families and individuals that get assigned here often stay longer or move back,” Price said.

With a population of 740,552 as of July 1, 2022, the most recent tally available, El Paso County is now the state’s largest county, Garner said.

It’s also geographically big, which influences the two main elements — the economy and demographics — used in projecting growth.

“El Paso County is one of our most important counties in terms of job growth,” Garner said. “We assume we’ll see population growth to fill those jobs.” Additionally, people will age out of the workforce and retire, creating more openings, she said.

“El Paso County is definitely a huge anchor for the south Front Range and for southern Colorado. It has a pretty diverse labor force and that extra difference in being our largest military county,” Garner said. “El Paso County is one of our biggest players in the state.”