060322-news-coal 2.jpg

Heavy equipment is used to dig through coal to look for the bodies of two people who were buried at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado, on Thursday, June 2, 2022.. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Two men who died after being trapped in a coal pile slide in Pueblo Thursday have been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Bussey and 36-year-old Phillip Roberts, the Pueblo County coroner said. 

Bussey and Roberts, who were employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran. The incident was first reported around 8:40 a.m.

Rescue personnel found one of the men around 3 p.m. and the other shortly thereafter. At that time, medical crews deemed that resuscitation procedures were not viable, Duran said. The men's bodies were fully recovered around 4:30 p.m. 

The coroner's office said the two died of injuries suffered during the accident. Their families have been notified. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments