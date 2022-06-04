Two men who died after being trapped in a coal pile slide in Pueblo Thursday have been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Bussey and 36-year-old Phillip Roberts, the Pueblo County coroner said.

Bussey and Roberts, who were employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran. The incident was first reported around 8:40 a.m.

Rescue personnel found one of the men around 3 p.m. and the other shortly thereafter. At that time, medical crews deemed that resuscitation procedures were not viable, Duran said. The men's bodies were fully recovered around 4:30 p.m.

The coroner's office said the two died of injuries suffered during the accident. Their families have been notified.