Two juveniles were ejected from a car following a rollover crash Sunday night, according to a release from the Pueblo Police Department.
Officers responded to a traffic accident in the 100 block of Duke Street around 9:30 a.m. Police said four juveniles were traveling west on Duke Street in a Mitsubishi when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle and two others were injured. All passengers were transported to a local hospital and one juvenile was flown to a Colorado hospital for further treatment.
Speed and reckless driving are being considered as factors in the accident.
Pueblo police are still investigating this accident. Updates will be made as they become available.