Fountain police have arrested two juvenile males suspected of invading a home on Red Deer Point in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 officers responded to a call from the occupants of a home in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, who reported two males had "illegally entered" the home, according to a Fountain Police Department news release. The males were armed with handguns, threatened people inside and stole items from the home, the release details.
The suspects, both 16 years old, fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, according to the release.
The Fountain Police Department's Directed Investigations and Community Engagement Unit, or D.I.C.E. Unit, identified the suspects on Thursday, according to the release. Police will not release the suspects' names because they are minors.
Assisted by the El Paso County Tactical Support Group, officers executed a search warrant at the 7000 block of Powderwash Drive in Security-Widefield at about 1:25 p.m., where they located one of the suspects and some property stolen in the robbery, the release said. Officers also recovered "multiple handguns and ammunition," according to the release.
The D.I.C.E. team located the second suspect about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning when they executed another search warrant in the 6000 block of Fielding Terrace in Security, police said. The remaining stolen property from the robbery was also recovered at the scene, according to the release.
Both suspects have been placed in a juvenile detention facility. Each has been charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of handgun by juveniles and theft, according to the release.
All people involved in this incident have been located or identified, police said.