Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating two deaths in Monument.
At around 1:23 p.m. Friday, Monument police were dispatched to a residence on Front Street in Monument, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a deceased man and a deceased woman inside the residence.
Due to the circumstances found, Monument police asked for assistance from detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Currently, there is no known threat to the community, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.