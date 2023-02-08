On Wednesday night in a quiet, northern Colorado Springs neighborhood, one home was alive and bustling with friends and family sorting, bagging and boxing hundreds of donations for earthquake survivors that have poured in from community members.

The tight-knit Turkish American community in Colorado Springs sprang into action when news of the catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday morning. As the death toll rises into the thousands with rescue efforts, Turkish-born citizens here in the Springs are helping their home from afar.

Turkish native Oznur Tuna-Miller said she started texting local members of the Turkish American Cultural Society right away. Its members usually gather for holidays and events, but the emergency has brought them together — and the donation effort has kept Tuna-Miller busy, allowing her to focus her emotions into something productive.

“I didn't even have a chance to process what has really happened, except trying to be logical and trying to get help as much as we can for them. There will be a time for me to process it and grieve for it," she said.

Tuna-Miller moved 20 years ago to the U.S. from Adana, a city near to the epicenter of the quake. While her immediate family is safe, she said some distant relatives have been hurt, something that others sorting and bagging donations Wednesday night can relate to.

Seher Tatlicilar-Lemke said some people she knew growing up have died or are lost after Monday’s disaster. “My immediate family is OK, physically, but of course nobody is OK mentally. They are scared,” she said, adding that she has been able to keep regular contact with family and friends in Turkey this week.

Tatlicilar-Lemke is taking time off work to help with moving donations. “I took the rest of the week because I want to do something. I want to help. It makes me feel better for myself and for my people because we are away and we cannot be there. This is the way we’re tying to help our people and our country.”

Hakan and Laura Karan live at the home-turned-donation site where dozens of community members have been dropping off donations since Monday — everything from blankets, clothes, shoes, camping gear, toiletries and first aid supplies. Laura said they've been scrambling to keep up with the overwhelming support.

“My doorbell has not stopped ringing for two days. The phone has not stopped ringing,” Laura said. “Everybody wants to help. You give them a way to get it there and they’ve just flooded it. We're trying to bag it and the door just keeps ringing."

Her husband Hakan, who moved to the U.S. from Turkey 43 years ago, will rent a U-Haul out-of-pocket before the end of the week to bring the dozens of bags up to Denver, where the donations will be transported to Los Angeles. The Turkish Embassy is coordinating with Turkish Airlines to transport the items across the Atlantic and into the hands of people affected.

The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado based in Denver represents Turkish Americans living in the state and has been providing guidelines and information for families like the Karans who are coordinating donation efforts in smaller communities.

Two Colorado Springs donation sites will continue to accept donations on an ongoing basis, with plans to add more locations. Community members can donate at 877 Altamont Ridge Drive, coordinated by the Laura and Hakan who can be reached at 719-930-0886, or 312 W. Cheyenne Road, coordinated by Tuna-Miller at 719-291-2353.

The items in highest priority are winter jackets, pants, boots, pocket warmers, sleeping bags and tents, as people displaced by the disaster suffer under snowy, cold conditions and rescue efforts persist. Donations made to the cause are tax deductible.

"Knowing that Turkey is so far away physically, it helps to be putting things together for them," Tuna-Miller said.