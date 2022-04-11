A 41-year-old transitional housing organization in Colorado Springs that itself has been in transition over leadership and changes in direction has a new permanent executive director.

Larry Boatright took over Monday as the head of Ithaka, formerly Ithaka Land Trust. He has 25 years of experience in nonprofit and for-profit leadership and management, including pastoral work with churches in southern California and Littleton. He also co-founded a podcast series, "Lead, Build, Live."

Boatright wanted the position because he said he shares a "mutual passion" with Ithaka.

"I have a heart for humans flourishing, and Ithaka is committed to people flourishing in a unique way with transitional housing and caring for the vulnerable," he said.

Ithaka has endured rocky times in recent years. Under the previous executive director, the organization shifted its longtime focus from supplying affordable housing for indigent seniors, immigrants, released prisoners and homeless people to providing transitional housing and support services for low-income people preparing to move up to permanent housing.

The organization sold several of its properties to amass cash to buy into a proposed housing complex and build new transitional units on the former site of the county health department offices on South Union Boulevard.

But under the guide of a professional consulting firm, the organization backed out of the deal last year.

The use of the money that had been earmarked for new units still needs to be determined, said board chair Amner Carmona Molina.

"I'm hopeful Larry is able to continue to sustain Ithaka and set it up for growth," he said. "We still don't know what that looks like. It could be fixing up existing properties, or a new development, which is still on the table."

Ithaka responded to information requested as the result of a complaint filed with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office last year by a group of original founders that claimed the organization was deviating from its intended purpose and questioned its financial dealings, Molina said.

The attorney general is requiring no action of the organization, he said, except to meet quarterly with the office to show how the organization is following through with its mission and goals.

"There wasn’t an official investigation," Molina said. "We provided documentation that helped clear the misinformation."

The five-member board is working with Boatright on setting a new strategic plan for Ithaka, he said.

"I understand there has been stress for lots of different parties, and I want to rally around our common values to foster good relationships," Boatright said. "I'm in a learning posture."

Boatright rose to the top of 68 candidates for the job because of his experience running organizations, his expertise in doing so, and his commitment, said T. Scott Smith, acting interim executive director for the past eight months.

"He’s an extremely talented man and very dedicated to the purpose of Ithaka," Smith said.

Smith, managing partner of Stonehill Consulting Group of Golden, fielded some 200 applications and narrowed the candidates to eight to recommend to Ithaka’s board.

"We had a lot of good candidates," he said. "It was a tough decision on the board’s part."

Boatright said he plans to do a lot of listening and wants to learn about the organization’s history and recent past, along with its relationships with the community to "understand what led to where we are today and then decide what the future will look like."