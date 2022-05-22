Two weeks before Christmas in 1961, a family picked out a tree and headed home through the dark, snow-packed streets of Colorado Springs.
Glenn Walls was behind the wheel, his wife, Ollie, in the passenger seat. Behind them were their young daughters, Maria and Glenda. And, in the back of the station wagon, the evergreen they planned to decorate at their house on Institute Street.
The story that dominated the front page of the Gazette Telegraph the following day recounted their deaths in stark detail, and with presumptive drama.
About how the eastbound pickup in front of them at the Fillmore Street crossing — then an unbarred intersection of tracks and road — barely skimmed by ahead of the northbound Santa Fe freight train.
About how Glenn Walls probably thought his best option to avoid crashing into the side of the train as it sped by was to floor the accelerator and try to clear the tracks, as well. Long gouges in the snow leading up to the impact site told police he’d changed his mind and slammed on the brakes.
But by then the car was going too fast, and not nearly fast enough.
The train T-boned the Walls’ station wagon on the passenger side, crushing it into a ruined metal hourglass it pushed for almost 700 feet before the locomotive could be stopped.
The caption that ran under a photo of the scene pulled no emotional punches:
“The Christmas tree shown in the rear seat of the smashed car is a sad reminder that Christmas will never come for the owners.”
Four people were killed that night.
This story is about one of them.
And a tree, and another tree, and the children who vowed to keep the memory of a friend alive for the generations who knew her and those who did not.
Because long-ago seasons can have lasting impacts.
Because loss leaves a hole you can spend a lifetime filling with what-ifs.
Ten-year-old Glenda Walls died Dec. 11, 1961, but her story didn’t stop there. It lives on in the lives she touched, however briefly.
One life in particular.
Mark Robbins remembers the first time he met Glenda, a pretty and quiet girl of Scandinavian descent whose family had moved to the Springs from Oklahoma. It was September 1961, and they were among about 30 fifth graders pulled from schools around the city and thrown together into a class for the “highly academically talented” at Stratton Elementary.
In the foreign sea that was Stratton, they shared a small isle. Kids who’d been labeled trouble-makers in traditional classes, because that’s what they did when they were bored. Kids who suffered the boredom in silence. Students who’d found it difficult to fit in elsewhere suddenly had a clique.
“We were eggheads nobody wanted to get close to, like it was contagious,” said Robbins’ classmate Polly Case. “But we had each other.”
Robbins was 10 and a former student at Audubon Elementary School. He’d just started the program at Stratton, where he’d signed up for band and been issued a cornet with a copper bell that was “really ‘bitchin.” He and a trumpet-playing classmate were in the hallway, cases open, admiring their new instruments.
“Glenda walked up and she was just amazed at how cool they were,” Robbins recalled.
A fleeting moment. Forgettable, some might say.
Not for Robbins, who took an instant “shine” to Glenda.
A connection that would reverberate through his life for more than six decades, and beyond death, had been made.
“Some memories, some people, just stick with you,” said Robbins, who recently turned 71. “I think if Glenda had not died, the chances are … it’s possible my life would have been entirely different. I don’t know.”
For most of Glenda Walls’ classmates, her death was the first forever loss they’d experienced, an “early lesson in the reality and finality of death,” wrote one of those childhood friends, Susan Morris, more than 60 years later.
“We were all just going along being oblivious fifth graders … when suddenly there was an empty desk where a live classmate had been sitting,” she said.
On May 3, 1962, the spring after Glenda and her family were killed, her Stratton classmates raised a memorial to her at the school.
An inscribed slab of red granite, with a 300-pound base, at the southeast corner of the school. And a tree, a Colorado blue spruce sapling, destined to grow tall and strong.
“There was a ceremony, I don’t remember who else attended, but … our class was out there for the planting,” Robbins said.
“The tree was planted. The stone was placed. And life went on.”
Years passed. The tree, and those who planted it, grew up. The people moved on. By 1969, Robbins had left for college, on his way to a career as an employee safety specialist, which he would pursue until retirement, and a romance that's still going strong.
He and Kathy met when both worked as lifeguards at a pool at the former Ent Air Force Base. (“She had a stunning pink and brown bikini ….” Robbins recalled.) They married in 1974 and went on to live around the nation and off its coasts for 14 years, on a sailboat. Most of that time was spent moored and commuting to jobs that required them to “shower and go to work like everybody else” — but two of which they spent on sabbatical, sailing in the Caribbean.
That adventurous and faraway life was regularly interspersed with return visits to the Springs, to see old friends. Most of whom were among the living.
“He would always do it on his own. It was a very private thing that he would do, and he didn’t really talk about it,” said Kathy. “It was just something that was important to him and he made the time to get it done and he did it.”
The default caretaker of Glenda's memorial said he did it, at first, because if he didn’t no one else would.
But that's not the whole story.
"Maybe it also makes me feel like I’m part of something bigger. I’m part of something I don’t fully understand, but something bigger than me,” he said.
As the tree grew tall and wide, when the branches would spread out and obscure the memorial stone, or blowing dirt or brush would cover it, Robbins would tidy things up.
About 20 years ago, he stopped by the school to find the tree looking “very healthy” but the stone was gone. He ultimately found the memorial marker in front of another tree some yards away. Robbins found the principal’s name and wrote her a letter, once he’d returned to Florida. She wrote back, explaining that was moved because it was near the inside corner of a sidewalk. Children would cut the corner and run over the stone, and the principal was afraid it would get “wrecked.”
“Apparently that first spruce tree had started a tradition of when students might die for various reasons, they would plant another tree … so they’d just moved Glenda’s stone to a different tree,” said Robbins.
He wrote back, thanking the principal but asking if the stone could be relocated back to its original spot.
“I said, why not install a fence so kids can’t cut through? And that’s what they did,” he said. "They were very responsive, and understanding."
At Christmas, when students were on break, he always stopped by the school to say hello to his old friend and wish her a happy holiday. The ritual became easier when he and Kathy’s peripatetic life came to and end and they settled in the Springs, about 10 years ago.
“I have a little sterling silver Christmas tree on a stake, maybe a foot high, and I would go clean the stone and put the little silver tree there,” Robbins said.
“I would have a little conversation and just kind of just shoot the breeze with her. Like, ‘Gee, your stone is looking really good. The tree is looking really good. Everything is OK.’”
When he went back this last Christmas, he said he was shocked — and at first, irate — to find the tree was gone.
“At first, I couldn’t quite figure out what happened, I thought they had cut it down for some reason and removed the memorial stone,” Robbins said. “But then I remembered we had that massive wind storm. That was a huge tree, and it just took it right down. And the stone was still there, hidden under all the dirt and roots.”
A Colorado blue spruce tree can live more than 600 years and reach heights of more than 70 feet. Glenda Wells memorial blue spruce was about 40 feet tall when hurricane-force winds ripped through Colorado Springs on Dec. 15, 2021.
“It was really scary and loud,” said teacher Jenny Kruckeberry of the storm, which tore through during classes a few days before the holiday break. “Two huge trees that went down within moments of each other right outside the classroom."
Robbins got permission from the school and the district to replant Glenda’s memorial spruce tree, in the same spot, on the same day the original had gone up 60 years prior.
“It’s a long-held belief that when somebody dies, as long as there’s somebody around to mention their name out loud, then they’re still around. They’re still remembered,” said Robbins, who describes himself as the “last man standing” in his family. He and Kathy have no children. “Honestly, because I’ve never spent much time around them, kids make me nervous,” he said.
But such generations are the keepers of memory, he knows. That’s the cycle of life. The idea of being forgotten … or not … means different things as he’s gotten older, he said.
Robbins said he expected a low-key ceremony for the Tuesday morning replanting. Maybe a handful of his and Glenda’s former classmates, maybe a couple of people from the school.
He was wrong.
The students filed out, laughing and whooping and curious, as teachers and Stratton Principal Kyle Rudd directed the crowd of more than 50 to the southeast corner of the school.
Students fanned out and Rudd signaled for silence.
“We are out here for a tree dedication. You guys remember the tree that was here?”
"YES!"
Rudd gave a quick introduction and yielded to Robbins, who gave a short speech he’d prepared, about Glenda and the importance of legacies, a paraphrase from 19th-century writer George Eliot, about how the dead aren’t really dead, unless we forget.
“Immortality means being remembered by those who are left behind. We’re here to make sure nobody forgets about Glenda,” he said, before calling for a moment of silence.
If the new tree lasts another 60 years, he won’t be around to see or care for it, he knows. Someone else will have to take up that mantle, and he hopes they do.
The moment of memorial silence shattered into gleeful conversations. A group of girls closest to the newly installed sapling broke into a brief rendition of “Happy Birthday, New Tree.”
Others had questions.
“They wanted to know if it was a local tree, and if it came from a local source … because it was important that it’s a native tree,” Robbins said. “The answer was yes, and yes.”
As the students streamed around him heading back to class, one boy lingered.
He had some thoughts to share.
“It’s hard to forget someone … when you put a lot into a memory,” said the boy, who introduced himself as a fifth grader.
Robbins looked down in mild surprise, then smiled warmly and nodded his head.
That's true, he said. That is so very true.