Drivers on Interstate 25 can expect some delays and traffic impacts as work continues in the Gap this month, according to the latest updates from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Starting Monday morning, and lasting through late Friday afternoon, there will be various daytime Express Lane closures for both directions of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock.
Closures will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDOT says crews will complete wall patching and glare screen installation during the closures.
There will also be overnight Express Lane closures for both directions of I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument while crews install tolling infrastructure.
The overnight closures start Monday and will last from from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday.
CDOT says the work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
Other traffic impacts this month:
The Spruce Mountain Road on and off ramps will be closed for deer guard installation starting at 8 p.m. tonight . The closure will last for approximately two weeks; drivers can use the Upper Lake Gulch Road at exit 172 as a detour, CDOT said.
Flagging will continue Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on East and West Frontage roads. CDOT says flagging will also continue on the County Line, Greenland and Upper Lake Gulch Road interchanges from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.