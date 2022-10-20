Start with chips and salsa, but don't end there. With many delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional chicken enchiladas to modern twists like sweet potato nachos, you are sure to find what you enjoy.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 10 Mexican restaurants around the city rank highest in overall taste, atmosphere, and service. Visit them to see if you agree:

#10 Salsa on the Rock Fresh Mexican Grill: 802 Village Center Drive

#9 Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine: 4660 North Nevada Avenue

Señor Manuel has been in business for 50 years in Colorado Springs, when Manuel and Lucy Hernandez started the restaurant on North Nevada Avenue in August 1970.

#8 Jose Muldoon's: 222 North Tejon Street

Braised beef burrito/relleno combo at the east-side Jose Muldoon’s in Colorado Springs.

#7 Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria: 9605 Prominent Point

#6 Pueblo Viejo Mexican Restaurant: 5598 North Academy Boulevard

#5 Arlene's Beans: 56 Highway 105, Palmer Lake

A bowl of beans at Arlene’s Beans in Monument.

Reader comments:

"Great Mexican food. Worth the drive to Monument."

"I love that Arlene's Beans has a unique Tex-Mex type menu and their food is so tasty."

"Authentic New Mexican and margaritas!"

#4 Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill: 5925 Dublin Boulevard Unit A

"The Carne Asada is Awesome!  And ask for the pineapple habanero salsa!" - Gazette reader

Reader comments:

"The best salsa in town!"

"The many different food plates I have ordered over the past year have been really good."

#3 El Taco Rey: 330 Colorado Avenue (Permanently closed)

Flowers and a heart sign hang on the door of El Taco Rey in downtown Colorado Springs after the death of matriarch Rosemary Aguilar in September.

Reader comments:

"One of the best Mexican food restaurants I have ever eaten at!"

"Best tacos in town hands down."

#2 Hacienda Colorado: 5246 North Nevada Avenue

Hacienda Colorado, which has six Front Range locations, including one at the University Village Colorado shopping center in Colorado Springs, has been acquired by Uncle Julio's Mexican from Scratch, a Texas restaurant chain. COURTESY PHOTO

Reader comments:

"I have yet to eat something I don't like here. The wait staff is always personable & very quick service."

"Very good Mexican food."

#1 Crystal Park Cantina: 178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs

"A neighborhood gem! Excellent service, fresh ingredients, and delicious at every visit. The Cantina Burger and the Navajo Taco are addicting!" - Gazette reader

Reader comments:

"Chips and salsa and a margarita on their patio is my happy place!"

"Delicious Mexican food. It's a family favorite!"

"Wonderful place to meet friends for lunch."

