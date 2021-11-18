‘Tis the season for charities that help the needy to be generous with their bounties and also ask residents to include nonprofit efforts on their gift-giving lists.

Bell ringing is back in Colorado Springs, with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign underway to fund Christmas toys and food giveaways, holiday meals and year-round programs.

A week out from Thanksgiving, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado’s Marian House on Thursday began handing out more than 500 Safeway gift cards to low-income families.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center distributed 950 turkeys to military installation representatives also on Thursday, during its fifth annual Operation Turkeys for Troops program.

On Friday, the center will pass out Safeway gift cards to 300 retired military.

Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs’ largest shelter for the homeless, is preparing for its free Thanksgiving meal, which will be served on Wednesday, and other organizations will provide the traditional fixings on Thanksgiving Day.

Like Santa’s workshop, it's the busiest time of the year for some organizations.

Salvation Army

“We’re off and running,” said Colorado Springs Salvation Army Capt. Doug Hanson, whose local office operates a homeless shelter, senior housing, food distribution, assistance for veterans and children’s programs.

This year’s goal is to raise $700,000 for El Paso County, Hanson said. The kettle drive brought in $555,000 last year, which is just under 10% of its overall budget.

“As we’ve gone through COVID, our services have increased greatly,” he said.

For example, the organization has supplied $600,000 in rental assistance since the program started last June, Hanson said.

“The need has really spiked during COVID,” he said, “and is still greater than BC — Before COVID.”

Like last year, volunteers are in short supply, with 12 of 58 locations now manned in front of Safeway, Bass Pro and Hobby Lobby.

Steve Fox, who rings his bell all day at the Safeway at 5060 N. Academy Blvd., said so far, donations to his kettle have been good.

"Better than I expected," he said Thursday, bidding people a good afternoon. "Everyone's been kind and supportive."

As more volunteers sign up, bell ringers also will be stationed at local drugstores, Walmart, King Soopers and newcomer Scheels, Hanson said.

The volunteer force is down by about one-third, he said, with 400 hours committed. The organization typically relies on 1,200 to 1,500 hours of volunteer work.

Last year, volunteers filled 900 hours, Hanson said, but online giving through a virtual Red Kettle also drew contributions.

A fundraising breakfast for the Red Kettle campaign last week netted $75,000 in donations from attendees, which Hanson said was “one of the best years yet, as a launch.”

Money raised generally constitutes less than one dollar per resident, he noted.

“Your pocket change matters so much to us,” Hanson said. “Every penny counts. I know that sounds cliché, but it’s true for us.”

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado Marian House

Small contributions from local Safeway and Albertson’s shoppers at checkouts also have added up. Some of the stores in El Paso County raised $25,300 in the past four weeks, from shoppers who added on to their grocery bill to benefit clients of the Marian House.

The soup kitchen serves hot meals daily for the homeless and in February opened a food pantry based on a grocery store shopping model.

Safeway delivered on Thursday 506 gift cards of $50 each, which Marian House clients will receive on their next shopping trip.

“Not everybody celebrates with a turkey or ham, so this gives 100% flexibility and the dignity of choice to fill their holiday tables with their family's traditions," said Kris Staaf, Safeway Denver division spokeswoman.

In previous years, Safeway provided boxes of Thanksgiving meals to soup kitchens and food pantries statewide, Staaf said.

Twenty clients a week shop with a volunteer for about 10 days’ worth of food, selecting from an array of shelf staples and refrigerated items.

Marian House volunteer Jackie Benson said clients will be grateful for the gift.

“This means they can have meal items they couldn’t afford to buy,” she said.

Safeway's customer donation program raised $1 million statewide this month for hunger programs, Staaf said.

Of that, $210,000 came from shoppers' November contributions at some El Paso County Safeway and Albertsons stores. The money purchased 4,200 gift cards worth $50 each for clients of programs such as the Marian House, Operation Homefront, Mt. Carmel Veterans Center and Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Local military chaplains at El Paso County’s military installations helped identify 950 families who would benefit from receiving a free turkey, and on Thursday, representatives picked up the frozen birds from Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

The turkeys will be distributed in time for the holiday, officials said.

Corporate sponsors including Safeway and Albertson’s, Phil Long Dealerships, the Church at Woodmoor and eight others, paid for the turkeys, which cost about $30,000, according to a spokeswoman.

And 300 gift cards from Safeway will be distributed to veterans who signed up to receive one on Friday at the Fountain Mesa Safeway store.

Springs Rescue Mission

Volunteers and staff of Springs Rescue Mission, the city’s largest homeless services campus, expect to dish up 600 to 800 free meals at the annual Thanksgiving banquet served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is open to the public, and will be held at the campus dining hall, which can be accessed through the new welcome center at 5 W. Las Vegas St.

Attendees also can receive free health screenings and vaccinations, and cold-weather gear such as winter coats, gloves, socks and hats.

While the organization has hosted the event for years, this will be the second year for it to take place in the 10,000-square-foot Samaritan's Kitchen and Dining Hall, which opened as a new building in September 2020.