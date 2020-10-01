Colorado Springs police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one man dead.
Police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. regarding shots fired outside the Westview Apartment complex, on the city's southeast side. When they arrived on scene, they found two males with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, a police spokeswoman said.
The identity of the victim has not been released, and no arrests had been made Thursday evening. The incident is isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the public, the spokeswoman said.
At least one other person suffered minor injuries, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or has any pertinent information on the case to call (719) 444-7000.