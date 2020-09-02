Thousands of people gathered at Bandimere Speedway Tuesday night for a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday evening in Jefferson County.
Clad almost exclusive in red, white and blue, the crowd joined for a mass photograph in the center of the popular track near Morrison.
The Bandimere family, which has been feuding with local health authorities over COVID-19 restrictions — most notable when they held a mass event on the Fourth of July — had invited the public to the speedway to join co-hosts Patrick Neville, Michelle Malkin and Randy Corporon.
The free event, which started at 6 p.m., was announced via press release sent by Bandimere Speedway.
Bagpipe player at the entrance. pic.twitter.com/ikbPG2CYFl— Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) September 1, 2020
In response to the flier for the event, the Jefferson County Public Health sent an email to the speedway reminding them that all events “must comply with the requirements of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment Public Health Order.” Mandatory social distancing and face coverings are among the requirements in the order.
Health officials also noted that they had worked with Bandimere “repeatedly” to approve events in recent weeks, but said they had not received any plans related to the event planned for Tuesday.
No masks. No fear. No bowing to King Polis.The @bandimere family, @PatrickForCO @randycorporon & I are going to court to #StopTheCOVIDChaos. 5,500+ patriots joined us last night to stand up & #FightBack. Millions more across America also WALKING THE WALK to #ReopenAmerica. https://t.co/qRgsCptvmT— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 2, 2020
WOW. 1 of the most blessed events I've been honored to speak at in 30 yrs of conservative activism. Thank you @Bandimere @randycorporon @PatrickForCO @JohnTiegen & 5,500+ freedom-loving Rocky Mountain patriots! #StopTheCOVIDChaos #TakeBackColoradohttps://t.co/GFBgUvKMsD pic.twitter.com/Uhon5561B7— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 2, 2020
Pre-approved plans are required for events with more than 175 attendees, and given the absence of a plan, county officials said they were “hopeful” Bandimere would cap event attendance.
A presentation at the rally was designed to explain the Bandimere family’s decision to file a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis for his extension of executive orders and public health orders, according to the release.
Neville and Malkin planned to deliver remarks about their lawsuits against the governor, which the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear, the release said.
Co-hosts also planned to make passes down the “Thunder Mountain” quarter-mile.
RELATED:
CC hockey players allowed to stay on campus as school shifts classes online