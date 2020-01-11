One of Colorado College’s — and Colorado Springs’ — most treasured thinkers, Dennis Showalter, passed away this week in the midst of writing his 28th book. Showalter has been called the dean of military history, a perfect specialty for a town of four military bases, the Air Force Academy and 80,000 military retirees.

Former students of his tell me he was one of their most inspiring teachers, that he made the past come to life, turning history haters into history buffs, as our education reporter Debbie Kelley, a Colorado College grad, wrote. In his 47 years at CC, he drew many former soldiers into the profession of teaching and writing history themselves.

Showalter briefed the Joint Chiefs of Staff on military doctrine in 2018 at the Pentagon and served as a consultant to the Japanese Ministry of Defense in Tokyo. Over his career, he also taught at the Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and the Marine Corps University.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“He was an eminent scholar in our field and an old-school gentleman who respected all students and colleagues and treated everybody equally,” Mike Neiberg, a professor of history at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., told Kelley. “He was a mentor and role model to an entire generation of military historians.”

Reading back through Showalter’s mind-boggling number of military history titles this week as we all worried World War III was about to break out, I wondered why there are no renowned historians of peace as there are of war. Isn’t the art of avoiding war at least as worthy a subject as the art of war itself?

Ask any soldier in town, and they will be the first ones to tell you that their most fervent wish is avoiding combat when and where they can, because they know the deadly, real-life consequences of war better than anyone. “War is hell,” Civil War Union Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman famously said.

Sun Tzu, author of “The Art of War,” wrote, “The side that knows when to fight and when not will take the victory. There are roadways not to be traveled, armies not to be attacked, walled cities not to be assaulted.”

When soldiers like Dwight Eisenhower came home from World War II, many of them, with great reluctance, entered the political arena with the singular purpose of building a world that wouldn’t go to war again.

Columnist Thomas Friedman has a Golden Arches theory of conflict prevention. He has noted that no two countries that have McDonald’s have ever gone to war against each other, perhaps because their economies are too intertwined and the advantages of cooperation in the global economy outweigh the risks of war.

There are many great and stirring stories of moments when countries could have gone to war, but didn’t.

The Cuban Missile Crisis might be the greatest of these, a tense, 13-day face-off that truly could have led to nuclear annihilation. War was avoided when the United States agreed to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s offer to remove the Cuban missiles in exchange for the U.S. promising not to invade Cuba. President John F. Kennedy also secretly agreed to remove U.S. missiles from Turkey as part of the deal that de-escalated the standoff.

Teddy Roosevelt helped end a war between Japan and Russia at the beginning of the 20th century by inviting both Japan and Russia to send delegates to the United States, where he successfully mediated between the two as a neutral third party. As a result, he was the first American to win the Noble Peace Prize.

Thirty years ago, the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia resulted in the nonviolent end of Communism in that country. If Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had clamped down like his predecessors had and rolled tanks into the country, the Cold War could have gotten hot in a hurry. But sometimes, as Victor Hugo once wrote, no one, not all the armies in the world, can stop an idea whose time has come.

A nuclear war was avoided in 1983 thanks to a lieutenant colonel of the Soviet Air Defense Forces who disobeyed an order. Three weeks after the Soviet military had shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007, Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov was on duty at the command center when the Oko nuclear early-warning system reported that a missile had been launched from the United States, followed by five more. Petrov believed the reports to be a false alarm, and his decision to violate Soviet protocol and do nothing in response is credited with avoiding a retaliatory strike on the U.S. and its allies. A later investigation showed that the system had malfunctioned.

Avoiding nuclear war could go down in history, really, as one of our greatest triumphs, as great as winning any war. It’s been 74 years since nuclear weapons were invented, and 74 years since they were last used.

So let’s mark this week that we avoided war as no less momentous than if we had gone to war. An attack on an American embassy, and the killing of a country’s top military officer, are more than enough reason for countries to go to war. After all, it was the assassination of an archduke that triggered the first World War.

Yet, thankfully, we find ourselves not at war at the end of this tense week when #worldwarthree was a trending hashtag nationwide.

The Trump administration sent a back-channel message to Iran through Swiss intermediaries urging Iran not to escalate hostilities after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to the Wall Street Journal. A flurry of back and forth messages ensued, and Iran’s consequent retaliation was carefully calibrated to save face within the country, but not raise the stakes of this standoff.

“Iran appears to be standing down,” President Trump said in a news conference after. Sometimes the rattling of sabers is noise enough.

Surely this conflict isn’t over, but this was a week when we could all breathe a sigh of relief that all-out war was avoided. Such moments are every bit as historic and worth commemorating, studying and learning from as the wars we do fight.

I’m quite sure Dennis Showalter, who knew more about war than almost anyone, would be the first to agree with that.