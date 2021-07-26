The body of an adult male was recovered Monday in the Poudre River, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Monday, bringing the death count from Poudre Canyon flooding last week to three.
The agency was notified of the body, near mile marker 92, at around 10 a.m. and responded with search and rescue crews that included the Larimer County Drone Team and Dive Rescue Team, according to a news release.
There are no further search operations planned for Tuesday, the agency said.
The identity of the victim had not been released to the public as of press time.
The body of a woman was recovered on Tuesday near the small community of Rustic, about 100 miles northwest of Denver, after a mudslide sent a large amount of debris into the scenic, winding Poudre Canyon that day. A second body, that of a man, was recovered Sunday. One person remains missing. The four victims are all related, the Larimer County Sheriff's office has said.
Six homes were destroyed and another was damaged, all on the same road, the sheriff's office said.
The flooding and slides happened in area that was burned last year by the 326-square-mile Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in Colorado's history. Fires torch vegetation that usually helps absorb rain and keep the ground stable, making those areas more vulnerable to flooding, especially in steep sections. The soil in burned areas can also repel rain.
Extreme temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and rough terrain contributed to the rapid growth of the fire, the first to spread to about 313 square miles in the state, according to federal fire managers. A large amount of trees killed by beetles and stricken by the drought also fueled the growth of the fire, according to their final summary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.