Longtime politico Dick Celeste, former governor of Ohio and ambassador to India who now resides in Colorado, asked me recently to guess which is the biggest and most powerful political party in the country right now.
His surprising answer: unaffiliated voters.
Gallup has found in poll after poll in recent years that more Americans consider themselves independents than Republicans or Democrats.
In March 2022, 40% of Americans identified as independents; 28% as Republicans and 30% as Democrats.
Colorado is one of 10 states where unaffiliated voters outnumber both Democrats and Republicans.
As of August, there were 1,038,817 registered Democrats in Colorado, 932,520 registered Republicans, and 1,689,102 unaffiliated voters.
In Celeste’s home state of Ohio, the approximate counts are 920,000 Democrats, 870,000 Republicans and 6 million unaffiliateds, Celeste said.
In North Carolina, the number of registered voters who are unaffiliated has more than doubled since 2008. They were the largest bloc of voters in the spring primaries.
During World War II, 80% of voters identified with Democrats or Republicans. What happened?
“Because of gerrymandering, the voices for parties have become more shrill,” argues Celeste. Social media and cable TV have helped amplify and silo those shrill voices.
“If you’re competing in safe districts, whether it’s for state legislatures or for Congress, typically you’re competing in a primary, and so you tend to go toward the extreme,” argues Celeste. “And I think more and more people feel that the party label doesn’t represent them. They look at the people, they look at the positions of candidates on issues and make their decision based on that."
“And they will move” from one party to the other and back in order to be heard, Celeste adds. “You become unaffiliated because you want the freedom to choose.”
Speaking of moving, more than 231,000 unaffiliated voters cast Republican primary ballots this summer in Colorado, 100,000 more than voted in the Republican primary in 2020. In some counties, unaffiliated voters cast more than half the ballots in the Republican primary.
In El Paso County, generally considered the state’s conservative stronghold, there are nearly as many unaffiliated voters — 213,238 in August — as there are Democrats (85,209) and Republicans (147,918) combined, observed Celeste.
A lot of people are just sick and tired of the animosity between parties, the demonizing of each side and the logjam that has resulted from hyperpartisan politics.
“A lot of politics tend to emphasize shrill voices that speak for red and blue, rather than the thoughtful voices that speak for folks who are looking for something different,” adds Celeste.
I’m getting the sense that Americans are now looking for something different, for politicians who can get something done and reinvigorate our institutions and ideals, which most Americans still have a deep, abiding faith in. Most Americans are worn out by spectacle politics and would just as soon see a return to boring old incremental politics if it can slowly, steadily makes their lives better, not worse.
“I think voters are leaning pro-democratic (small d) institutions. They want to feel like the institutions that we treasure in this country are secure,” said Celeste.
The tendency to think in terms of red and blue causes politicians sometimes to oversimplify and underappreciate the pragmatic independence of the actual electorate.
Americans, I’m betting, want politicians who care more about solving the problem than winning the argument. I hear a longing for common-sense candidates rather than fire-breathing ones. More than anything, I think people want their civics to be more civil. They want a cohesive sense of community again in their country. At the community level, people solve problems all the time without ever asking each other what party they belong to. I get the feeling most folks would like to return to those days.
Of course, most unaffiliateds do lean toward one side or the other come election day, but I would argue that’s because they have to in order to make their vote count.
So what does this swelling bloc of unaffiliateds mean for the fall elections? Traditionally, mid-terms have been hard on the new president, and either the Senate or the House or both tend to flip sides during the mid-terms. But this new surge of unaffiliated voters may alter the usual patterns of history.
The recent ruling on abortion may be pushing that unaffiliated bloc more toward the Democrats this fall. According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, Democrats have a 35%-38% edge among independents, a shift from March, before the abortion ruling, when the pivotal voting bloc backed Republicans by 12%.
In the same WSJ poll, 60% of respondents felt that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Though our parties demand an everlasting bipolarism from us, turns out most Americans are fiscal conservatives and social liberals.
“I think in 2022 that big party in the middle is going to tend to support Democrats because they are leaning pro-choice and have the stronger candidates,” speculates Celeste.
But that doesn’t mean unaffiliated voters are going to become Democrats even if they vote more Democratic this fall.
“They are going to continue to make judgments based on the quality of candidates and a sense that these candidates will work on issues that are important to them,” observes Celeste.
Most prognosticators see the trend toward unaffiliated growing even stronger in the coming years, especially among younger voters who profess less and less allegiance to either political party
In the not-too-distant future, then, let the shrill partisans beware: Unaffiliated America may be coming for you.