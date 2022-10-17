Award-winning journalist Jenny Deam has joined the growing team of The Gazette as an investigative reporter.
Deam will team up with David Migoya and Christopher Osher on the Colorado Watch investigative team, focusing on investigative projects and accountability journalism. Deam comes to The Gazette from ProPublica, where she worked as a national investigative health care reporter based in Washington, D.C.
Her hiring brings her back to a state she knows well, having worked previously for The Denver Post and as a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, covering Colorado and the region. She has two sons, a daughter and two dogs.
“I am thrilled to be back in Colorado and joining such a talented team,” Deam said. “I can’t wait to get started digging into the great untold stories the state holds.”
Before ProPublica, Deam wrote about health care fraud, hospital billing and the insurance industry at the Houston Chronicle.
Deam is a two-time finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award. She also was part of a team that became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news in 2018 for Hurricane Harvey coverage.
In 2020, she received third place in a contest for Texas reporter of the year and first place for business reporting from the Associated Press Managing Editors contest. In 2018, she won first place for business reporting from the Associated Press Managing Editors contest. In 2017, she won a first place for specialty writing from the Associated Press Managing Editors contest and two second places in that contest for feature series and business reporting.
In 2017 she received a third place in medical and science writing from the National Headliners Award.
“I have long admired Jenny’s work and her drive to uncover how complex systems can go awry,” Osher said in a statement. “She knows how to find the impact on people. She reveals wrongs and rights them. For years I have tried to lure her back to Colorado and could not be prouder to have her on board to produce the in-depth, groundbreaking work for which she is known.”
She also has reported for the St. Petersburg Times and The Kansas City Star.