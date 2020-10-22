This year has been a record year for Colorado wildfires for all the wrong reasons. Two months after the Pine Gulch Fire became the largest wildfire in Colorado history, it was surpassed by the still growing Cameron Peak Fire.
Sadly, Coloradans are no strangers to wildfires, especially lately.
All of the top 11 fires in state history have happened since 2002, with three of the top five happening in 2020. And that doesn't include the Waldo Canyon fire (18,247 acres) of 2012 and Black Forest fire (14,280 acres) of 2013, which each destroyed more homes.
The Waldo Canyon fire destroyed 346 homes and resulted in 6,648 insurance claims for an estimated $470 million dollars of loss, making it the most expensive wildfire in state history.
The Black Forest fire was the most destructive in state history, with $429.3 million in insured losses resulting from approximately 4,173 homeowner and auto insurance claims. About 486 structures were burned.
Here is an updated list of Colorado’s 10 largest wildfires based on acreage.
11. Last Chance fire, 2012 – 45,000 acres
This fire near Last Chance, a small town with a population of around two dozen people in the northwest part of the state, was started by the sparks of a passing vehicle when it blew a tire.
10. Bridger fire, 2008 – 45,800 acres
This fire located northeast of Trinidad consumed mostly grassland. More than 350 firefighters from eight agencies helped to contain the fire.
9. 416 Fire, 2018 - 57,000 acres
The 416 & Burro Fire burned mostly within San Juan National Forest, 13 miles north of Durango. It was believed to have been started by embers emitted from a coal locomotive used by the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. It cost more than $40 million to contain.
8. Missionary Ridge fire, 2002 – 71,739 acres
This fire north of Durango burned 46 homes and cabins and cost at least $40 million to contain.
7. High Park fire, 2012 – 87,250 acres
Located in the mountains west of Fort Collins, the High Park fire destroyed more than 250 homes in Larimer County. It started when lightning struck a tree.
6. Spring Creek fire, 2018 – 108,045 acres
This fire burned more than 100 homes built in a development started by multimillionaire publisher Malcolm Forbes in the 1970s. Read more here.
5. West Fork complex fire (West Fork, Windy Pass and Papoose fires), 2013 – 109,632 acres
At its peak, the West Fork fire was funneled by winds through drainages and consumed dead spruce trees and their highly-combustible red needles. The town of South Fork was threatened. Read more here.
4. East Troublesome fire, 2020 - 125,602, 5% contained
The East Troublesome fire, which has been burning for the past week in Grand County west of Lake Granby, blew up Wednesday and grew into the evening, scorching thousands of acres and prompting urgent evacuation notices for the town of Grand Lake — population 500 — as fire crews saw containment shrink by more than half. Read more here.
3. Hayman fire, 2002, – 138,114 acres
Five firefighters died fighting the Hayman fire. The fire, set by former U.S. Forest Service fire spotter Terry Barton who was convicted of arson, burned 133 homes and 600 total structures. Read more here.
2. Pine Gulch fire, 2020 – 139,007 acres
The fire was started by a lightning strike on July 31, 2020 about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. Its growth was explosive thanks to strong winds and hot, dry conditions. It became the largest fire in state history in September before being surpassed. Read more here.
1. Cameron Peak fire, 2020 – 206,667 acres, 55% contained
The Cameron Peak fire erupted Aug. 13, 2020 and has destroyed more than 95 structures, including 33 homes. Read more here.