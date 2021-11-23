Travelers headed to the Colorado Springs Airport to fly to family gatherings this Thanksgiving should be sure to build in extra time on their way to the airport as travel hubs like Colorado Springs are expected to see a surge in traffic.

Colorado Springs Airport saw a 22.6% increase in passengers boarding planes last month compared to 2019 levels of travel and the holidays aren't going to slow the pace down. Here are a few tips from airport officials to make sure your Thanksgiving trip goes smoothly.

Build in extra time

Travelers are recommended to arrive at Colorado Springs TSA checkpoints at least 90 minutes prior to their flight departure.

Check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Park early

Colorado Springs Airport offers shuttles from its long-term parking lot at a rate of $4 a day between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 and Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

Pack a mask

Federal mandates extended mask requirements on flights and in airports until Jan. 18.

Denver International Airport is also expected to be packed during the holiday season and travelers are recommended to arrive at least two hours before their flights.

Check flight statuses for Colorado Springs airport at coloradosprings.gov/flycos/flight-status.