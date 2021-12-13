Effective Monday, Colorado Springs residents and visitors looking to enjoy Garden of the Gods Park will be able to access it via a temporary entrance at Gateway Road, according to a city news release.

The interim access was created as part of the initial phase of construction on the 30th Street Corridor Project, a revamping of a 2-mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. City planners hope to complete the project in mid-2023, the release stated.

Officials said the construction project will not hinder access to the park or the Visitor and Nature Center.

“We know construction is impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support,” city Project Manager Robin Allen said. “We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product.”

Funded by capital funds from city Public Works, the project is aimed at improving mobility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, emergency vehicles and motorists.

Residents and visitors seeking additional information on the project can visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet, email 30thStImprovements@gmail.com or call 719-315-3102.

Click or tap here for local traffic updates.