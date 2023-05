The Teller County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a plane crash in Divide, officials said Monday afternoon on Facebook.

In a post around 1 p.m., Teller County Sheriff's officials asked people to avoid the area of Grandview Estates in Divide as the agency investigates reports of a plane crash. The sheriff's office reported it had crews en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.