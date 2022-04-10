A Teller County sheriff's deputy suspected of burglary, felony menacing and trespassing has been arrested and fired, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Mark Bisset, who was off duty when the incident occurred, was arrested Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said.

According to court documents shared on the sheriff's office Facebook page, the arrest stems from an alleged incident in which Bisset rode a four-wheeler to a property in the Indian Creek subdivision in Florissant and threatened the property owner.

The property owner, who called 911, told deputies that Bisset seemed intoxicated, had two beers in his shirt pocket and a revolver in his hip holster. Bisset had also stated that he was a Teller County sheriff's deputy, and reportedly said he would "kick anyone's ass," according to court documents.

The man called 911 again 40 minutes later to report that Bisset had returned to his property, this time on foot, and was reportedly carrying an "assault style rifle."

According to court documents, Bisset allegedly told the man: "open the door, or I will kill you."

When the man opened the door to the home, Bisset allegedly forced his way inside, where he came into contact with three other people. He insulted one of them, and allegedly threatened to shoot him if stepped outside, court documents state.

Court documents did not say whether Bisset knew the victims prior to the incident.

The sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook Saturday evening that Bisset was terminated, effective immediately.

"The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. This in no way reflects on the mission, integrity and dedication of its employees. This was a decision that Mr. Bisset made alone and off duty," the statement said.