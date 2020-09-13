A teen was arrested for attempted murder after a girl was shot and seriously injured at Cottonwood Creek Park overnight.
Police say the victim was with sitting in a car at the park with three other girls when the suspect opened fire. She was then reportedly dropped off at the ER, and officers were notified of the shooting by the hospital. The shooting was reported to police just before 1:30 Sunday morning.
Detectives later arrested a teen boy on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. A police sergeant tells 11 News the girl’s injuries are life-threatening.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.