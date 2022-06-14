Students, teachers and other members of the Air Academy High School community shared hugs, fought through tears and passed around boxes of Kleenexes at a vigil Tuesday as they remembered 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, a student who was killed Saturday at a Walgreens where she worked.
"We're never gonna let anybody forget about her," one student said.
Those in attendance remembered Riley as a budding artist with an amazing smile.
One friend said Riley did the album artwork for his band and also did the group's bass drum cover. The cover hangs in his room and always cheers him up on a bad day. Another student said she would let Riley doodle on her arm and that the two would go to Carl's Jr. to share some fries.
Joe Musick, who is the director of bands for Air Academy, said Riley was a wonderful kid who worked hard in the school color guard.
"We're gonna absolutely feel this loss for a while," Musick told those in attendance. "It's gonna leave a hole in the program. It's gonna leave a hole in my heart."
Colorado Springs police responded to the call regarding Riley's death shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police identified 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson, a coworker at the store as the suspect. He was arrested by Colorado State Patrol walking along on Interstate 25 near Trinidad Sunday.
Arrest records allege that Johnson killed Riley in the breakroom of the Walgreens located at 6820 Centennial Blvd., just north of Ute Valley Park.
The store has been closed since the incident and a small memorial of flowers sits at the entrance.
Katie Bobo who has daughters who attended Air Academy visited the store Tuesday.
"It's pretty sad that this has happened right here in our community," Bobo said.
Even those unconnected to Air Academy paid a visit. Calvin Johnson, who attends Church for All Nations' southwest campus, visited the store with a group for prayer.
"It's tragic. Our city is not known for [killings]," he said. "This city of Colorado Springs, and especially in areas of town like this, normally it doesn't happen, but it just seems like that is starting to surge here. In our city, shootings are becoming kind of commonplace. It used to be so random."