After two days and nights of rage in cities across America over the death of an unarmed black man while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer, hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Colorado Springs, chanting the names of George Floyd and De'Von Bailey.
Protesters gathered at 3 p.m. outside City Hall and marched down Nevada Avenue to the Colorado Springs police operations center.
As night fell, police reportedly used tear gas to disperse a crowded that had gathered in the street near the downtown police station.
Read the latest out of Colorado Springs and Denver here:
---
9:16 p.m. - Watch live coverage from KKTV about what's was happening in Colorado Springs Saturday night here.
8:31 p.m. - Colorado Springs police said in a tweet that protesters engaged in in criminal activity, including damage to property and acts of violence, including throwing rocks and bottles.
To provide clarity for our community, the criminal activity consists of damage to property & acts of violence (throwing rocks, bottles, etc). We support everyone's right to peacefully protest, and ask that everyone avoid the area until we can bring this to a peaceful conclusion.
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 31, 2020
8:09 p.m. - Denver's 8 p.m. curfew has arrived. Protesters remain outside near the Capitol. Watch live coverage from 9News here.
7:39 p.m. - "Although several lawful orders were given to disperse, protesters failed to comply. Officers were forced to introduce chemical irritants into the crowd in order to disperse the unlawful and violent gathering," Colorado Springs police tweeted to a KOAA reporter.
7:36 p.m. - KKTV reporters say tear gas was thrown on protesters in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police tweeted that they were working to "safely bring the protest back to a peaceful state." Law enforcement is asking people to avoid downtown Colorado Springs.
7:27 p.m. - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office say there are road closures in the area of the police operations center, at Rio Grande and Nevada Avenue, due to large group of people in the road.
7:10 p.m. - KKTV reports that Colorado Springs protesters outside the police operations center have been pepper sprayed. "There's a wall of police now surrounding the building," reports Olivia DaRocha.
6:50 p.m. - Demonstrators have gathered at Acacia Park. KKTV reports. Tonight's protest in Colorado Springs has remained peaceful so far.
6:30 p.m - KKTV's Ashley Franco in Denver is reporting that law enforcement is deploying pepper bombs and flash bangs in downtown Denver. "People are running around saying they have medical supplies and water for those who need it," she tweeted.
A protester runs from tear gas after it was deployed from Colorado Springs law enforcement during protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A protester runs away from tear gas deployed from Colorado Springs law enforcement during protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters raise their arms up chanting "hands up, don't shoot!" to demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters march down the street in call for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tear gas fills the street as protesters demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protestors demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Colorado Springs law enforcement officers form a police line across from protesters as they demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A protester walks away from tear gas after it was deployed from Colorado Springs law enforcement during protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters march down the street in call for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A protester kneels down as tear gas is deployed from Colorado Springs law enforcement during protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A Colorado Springs law enforcement officer stands with a gas mask after tear gas was deployed and protesters fled the scene in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Colorado Springs law enforcement officers form a police line across from protesters as they demand justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Colorado Springs law enforcement officers advance the line towards protesters in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters continue the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Colorado Springs law enforcement deployed tear gas to deter the protestors. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Protesters block Nevada Avenue and scream at the police on the other side of the intersection Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado Springs when the Police Operation Center was vandalized. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters run from the tear gas as police try to control the crowd marching along Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday night, May 30, 2020, after rioters broke windows at the Police Operation Center in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters run from the tear gas as police try to control the crowd marching along Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday night, May 30, 2020, after rioters broke windows at the Police Operation Center in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters scream at the police as they march down Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted when protesters vandalized the Police Operation Center. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Springs Police protect the Police Operation Center on Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado Springs when protesters vandalized the Colorado Springs police station. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police march through the tear gas toward the crowd of protesters blocking Nevada Avenue Saturday night, May 30, 2020, in Colorado Springs. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police march down Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in Colorado Springs. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police march down Nevada Avenue toward protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in Colorado Springs. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters march toward the police line on Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado city when protesters vandalized the Police Operation Center. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters march toward the police line on Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado city when protesters vandalized the Police Operation Center. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police protect the Police Operation Center on Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado Springs after protesters vandalized the Colorado Springs police station. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters run from the tear gas as police try to control the crowd marching along Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday night, May 30, 2020, after rioters broke windows at the Police Operation Center in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Protesters run from the tear gas as police try to control the crowd marching along Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday night, May 30, 2020, after rioters broke windows at the Police Operation Center in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rioters put out a fire on Tejon Street outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday night, May 30, 2020, protesters took to the streets of Colorado Springs. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis.(The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rioters kick a tear gas canister a long Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado city after protesters vandalized the Police Operation Center. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A protester walks through the tear gas in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday, May 30, 2020, after chaos erupted in the Colorado city after protesters vandalized the Police Operation Center. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
6 p.m. - Hundreds of Colorado Springs protesters were gathered at City Hall Saturday evening after marching to the police operations center. Colorado Springs protests have been peaceful, with little uniformed police presence. A couple of police cruisers blocked traffic while protester marched south on Nevada Avenue. In Denver, meanwhile, protests are ramping up. There are reports of demonstrators being hit with tear gas and pepper spray balls as the 8 p.m. curfew in Denver draws near.
4:22 p.m. - Police in an armored vehicle announce on a bullhorn: "In the name of the people of the state of Colorado I command you to immediately disperse." The vehicle is across the street and about a block away from where protesters have gathered at the operations center.
4:20 p.m. Downtown Denver is full of boarded up windows from vandalism overnight, Ashley Franco with Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted. People are spray painting the boards with messages. "Stop police violence & brutality" reads one.
4:16 p.m. - Protesters have arrived at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs.
3:42 p.m. - Protesters move into the street and swarm around a CSPD cruiser, shouting George Floyd's name. The cruiser reverses out of the crowd. One of the protesters holds a sign that says "Remember De' Von Bailey."
3:39 p.m - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says 34 people have been arrested in Denver protests so far.
Click here for Twitter updates from Colorado Springs:
2:25 p.m. - Denver Mayor Hancock announced a citywide curfew will go into effect Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and remain in place until Monday.
1:30 p.m. - With another large demonstration in downtown Denver anticipated Saturday after two days and nights of unrest, Gov. Jared Polis' Office announced that he had authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist in maintaining order in the city.
Polis released the following statement:
“Friday’s demonstrations against the senseless killing of George Floyd and far too many innocent black Americans before him began as a peaceful day time protest and unfortunately shifted into disorder late into the evening. It appears the disruptors that caused damage throughout the city were not necessarily the same peaceful protesters from the daytime. Unfortunately, because of a few individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage rather than advocating for justice, people awoke to images of smashed out windows, graffiti, and the smell of tear gas. We are all filled with grief about the unjust murder of George Floyd and I stand ready to join hands with those hurting today as we peacefully work for justice. Today is a new day and it is my hope and the hope of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful. To those peacefully protesting at a safe social distance, know that I see you and I am listening. Mayor Hancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request.”
Polis authorized the Colorado National Guard to support the city and county of Denver with public safety activities through the weekend. This is a different mission and different guardsmen and women than National Guard’s COVID-19 mission support, and the work of other Guard units on the COVID-19 response continues uninterrupted.
----
After two days and nights of rage in cities across America over the death of an unarmed black man while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer, a protest is planned Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The protest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. outside City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., and proceed through downtown.
The Gazette will be on scene and providing updates throughout the protest.
Denver has seen unrest for two consecutive nights, protesters clashing with police, blocking streets and damaging cars and other property. However, Colorado's capital has not seen the looting the violence that has erupted in Minneapolis and other cities.
Another demonstration with up to 10,000 protesters is expected in Civic Center Park near the state Capitol on Saturday.
George Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Monday.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's detainment were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Here are some links concerning protester activity over the past two days: