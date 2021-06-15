A system outage is affecting Southwest flights across the country, including at DIA and the Colorado Springs Airport.
The FAA has temporarily grounded all Southwest flights at the airline’s request while it works to resolve the issue.
The Denver airport is reporting more than 100 delays and an additional 80+ flights that are canceled. The Springs airport, having fewer Southwest flights, wasn’t hit as hard but is still reporting several delays and cancellations.
This is the second day in row the airline has grappled with system issues. Monday, planes were grounded across the country due to what was described as a “system-wide error.” Southwest flights in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport Monday night were as much as two hours behind.