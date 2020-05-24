Authorities investigating the disappearance of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew have concluded a search of a property east of Salida, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday.
Investigators with CBI, the FBI and the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office searched several locations on the property over the weekend, but were unable to make any connection to the case, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators had gone to the site to follow-up on leads developed during the investigation, and said the property owner was fully cooperative and is not connected to the woman's disappearance.
CBS4 in Denver reports that the property was a residential construction site where Suzanne's husband, Barry Morphew, was hired to lay dirt.
Last Sunday, Barry Morphew released a video on social media pleading for his wife's return.
“And if there’s any chance that she could hear this maybe, I want her to know that the family wants her back and we love her, we’re out there working for her,” Barry Morphew said in the video.
The 49-year-old was reported missing on Mother's Day after she reportedly failed to return from a bike ride near County Road 225 and Highway 50. A $200,000 reward has been offered for information about her disappearance.
Authorities said hundreds of tips have been called into the tip line.
Last week, authorities also asked residents to preserve video footage from doorbells and security and wildlife cameras in case it might help the search. Sheriff John Spezze made the request for videos specifically taken between May 8 and May 12.
“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” Sheriff Spezze said in the release.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.