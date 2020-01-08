After officers tried to approach people inside a stolen car Wednesday morning, the driver backed into one of the police cars and fled, police said.
Officers approached the "suspicious vehicle" about 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street, off of Interstate 25.
After the driver intentionally crashed into the cruiser and fled, police learned that the car was stolen. Officers found the car near the parking lot, but are still looking for the suspect.
No officers were injured, police said.