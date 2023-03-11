February was Black History Month. At the end of the month a national study reported that Colorado Springs was the 9th best city out of 133 in the United States for African American economic progress.

That conclusion was supported by four individual statistical studies. Blacks are approximately 6% of the city’s population.

In terms of percentage of the workforce (having a job), Blacks in Colorado Springs rated sixth best of the 133 cities studied. Some 71% of African Americans in Colorado Springs are employed.

As for percentage of people with a bachelor’s degree from a college or university, African Americans in Colorado Springs scored seventh best of the 133 cities. The study showed 32% of Blacks in Colorado Springs have a college or university degree.

When it comes to percentage of people who own their own home, African Americans in Colorado Springs came in seventh best of the 133 cities. Statistics show 45% of Blacks living in Colorado Springs own the house they are currently living in.

On the subject of median family income, African Americans in Colorado Springs tallied ninth best of the 133 cities. The typical Black family in the Springs earns $58,000 per year.

It turned out that a sixth place, two seventh places, and a ninth place in a study of 133 cities put Colorado Springs in ninth place overall. The study was conducted by SmartAssett, an online financial advisory service.

The figures were based on the U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey. We went to that same U.S. Census survey to find out how Blacks in Colorado Springs we're doing in comparison with their fellow Coloradans and their neighbors in Colorado Springs.

For example, employment for African Americans in Colorado Springs is higher than that of either their fellow Coloradans or their fellow citizens in Colorado Springs. Blacks in Colorado Springs are employed at 71% while Coloradans in general are employed at only 68% and the citizens of Colorado Springs at just 65%.

We attribute the high percentage of African Americans in the workforce in Colorado Springs to the comparative youth of the local Black community. Fewer members are prevented from working by old age or health problems. Also, many African Americans in Colorado Springs are here in the military and thus are automatically employed.

Another noteworthy comparison comes from looking at the percentage of bachelor’s degrees earned. African Americans in Colorado Springs have 32% with bachelor’s degrees, which compares favorably with the national figure of 34%. However, Colorado has the second highest percentage a bachelor's degrees in the nation (second only to Massachusetts). In Colorado 43% of all citizens have bachelor’s degrees and in Colorado Springs 40%.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Outside of Colorado Springs, the study found only one other city in Colorado where Blacks were faring well economically. That city was Aurora, an eastside suburb of Denver, which was rated eleventh-best in the nation, only two places below the ninth-place finish of Colorado Springs.

We found it instructive to look at the other nine cities that finished in the top 10 with Colorado Springs for African American economic success. All 10 of the top cities had populations under 500,000 people. In fact, Colorado Springs was the most populous of the 10 at 484,000 citizens at the time of that census. African Americans appear to do better economically in the smaller cities scattered throughout the nation rather than in the heavily populated cities on the East Coast, in the Midwest, and on the West Coast.

A number of these top economic cities for African Americans had an unusual and well-known feature. Colorado Springs has Pikes Peak and proximity to the Rocky Mountains. Murfreesboro, Tenn., which finished first in the study, is adjacent to a major Civil War battlefield, the Battle of Stones River.

Three of the top 10 cities for Black financial advancement we're located close to major bodies of water. They were Chesapeake, Va., and Virginia Beach, Va., which are located at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, and Pembroke Pines, Fla., located near Fort Lauderdale on the Atlantic Ocean.

Four other cities in the top 10 were suburbs close to well-known big cities. They were Enterprise, Nev., near Las Vegas; Aurora, Ill., near Chicago; Chandler, Ariz., near Phoenix; and Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas.

The news that Colorado Springs, is the ninth best city in the United States for African American economic progress comes a little more than one year after a study at the University of California at Berkeley ranked the Springs tied for first in the nation for having racially integrated neighborhoods.

Looking back 50 years, we found another example of minority life in Colorado Springs. In the early 1970s, cities were turning to school busing as a way of achieving racial integration of Blacks and Hispanics in public schools. In many populous cities, such as Denver and Boston, school busing for racial purposes was very unpopular and led to many public demonstrations by white citizens against it.

In Colorado Springs, however, the city's largest school district — District 11 — began to bus African American and Hispanic school children to achieve racial balance in public education. The program proceeded quietly with no opposition from the community.

A hundred years ago, there was an active Ku Klux Klan organization in Colorado Springs. A recent Spike Lee movie, "BlackkKlansman," depicts Klan activities here just two generations ago.

Progress has come slowly. Two of the major candidates for mayor of Colorado Springs this spring are Black, as are two of our elected officials in the Legislature. These developments, and these national studies, highlight promising trends yet are not grounds for complacency.