As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close, educators are evaluating what next school year will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, students will likely still be doing remote learning.
“It’s looking more and more like in the fall, we’ll probably return to some form of online or distance learning, but it may not look like what we’re doing right now,” said Devra Ashby, D-11’s public information officer.
She said the district is going over several different models and options for what the 2020-2021 school year could look like.
