A string of four grass fires along Interstate 25 on Sunday were ruled accidental, potentially caused by a vehicle with mechanical issues emitting sparks, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
Four grass fires were ignited in rapid succession Sunday afternoon, all along I-25 in a northward direction. The first, at I-25 and Fillmore, was reported around 12:42 p.m. A second, near I-25 and Rockrimmon, was reported eight minutes later, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. JJ Halsey.
While responding to the second fire, crews noticed a "large column of smoke" further north, Halsey said. That resulted in the discovery of a third fire — the largest of the day — at I-25 and InterQuest, near the Great Wolf Lodge and surrounding businesses.
When crews arrived, they found Air Force Academy firefighters tending to a fast-moving blaze. Eventually, 50 personnel would respond from as far away as Palmer Lake and Monument, arresting the blaze just yards away from the entrance of Great Wolf Lodge.
Local businesses, including the lodge and a nearby theater, were evacuated around 2:30 p.m. for about two hours, Halsey said.
Not long after, crews gained control of the blaze, which totaled 38 acres, he said, adding that crews would remain on scene until midnight, tending to hot spots.
No injuries were reported, he said.
"We don't have any one particular time of year that is fire season," Halsey said as white flecks of ash swirled down from the sky, instead of seasonally appropriate snowflakes. "We're now year-long. It just doesn't end."
Air Force Academy firefighters also responded to another small fire near the day's largest blaze, an academy spokeswoman said Sunday.
Colorado Springs resident Dave Whaley and his sons Owen, 11, and Isaac, 8, were among those evacuated Great Wolf. Like many visitors they were in the pool at the time of the evacuations and, clad in swimwear, headed to the parking lot on foot and then, eventually, to Scheels.
“I was nervous because the grass fire was so close to the building,” Owen Whaley told The Gazette.
Dave Whaley, however, wasn’t worried — but he was grateful for the unseasonably warm weather, which made evacuating in swimwear bearable, he said.
The fires broke out as the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a red flag warning for high fire danger Sunday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, warning of above-average temperatures and gusty winds.
The red flag warning was in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties, along with other areas in southeast Colorado. Winds between 10 and 20 mph were forecast, with gusts between 35 to 45 mph in the Pikes Peak region, the agency said.
While a string of mid-December fires don't fit with most people's mental picture of the holiday season, they make perfect sense, given the weather, Halsey said.
"We are so dry," he said. "It's Dec. 12 and we're out in T-shirts and winds are up and we haven't had an ounce of moisture in I don't even know how long.
"Conditions are ripe for a really big, fast-moving fire."