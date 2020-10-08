State health officials reported Wednesday that Colorado State University is the site of a 375-person coronavirus outbreak, the second-largest active outbreak in the state. But in a statement posted to its website, the university disputed the data.
"In response to recent news stories, Colorado State University wants to be very clear -- CSU does not currently have a new, single COVID-19 outbreak of 375 students, and has never had an outbreak of that size," the university wrote on its online coronavirus dashboard.
According to the school's coronavirus tally, which is updated daily, the school has confirmed 128 cases over the past two weeks. In all, the campus has identified 468 cases since May. In a separate press release sent Thursday afternoon, CSU called the report of a 375-person outbreak "inaccurate" and said that university and local health officials are "are working with the state to correct these numbers."
Though the state lists 375 cases tied to the Fort Collins campus on its outbreak map, the Larimer County Health Department's coronavirus dashboard doesn't list an outbreak at CSU.
According to the state's data, the cases were determined to be an outbreak on Oct. 2.
"It is our understanding that just this week the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed the way cases are reported since the beginning of the pandemic, making CSU cases appear differently than they had previously appeared in the state reporting system," the university wrote.
A spokesman for the university directed a reporter to the statement and to the Larimer County Health Department. Messages sent to state and county health officials were not immediately returned Thursday.
If CSU does indeed have an active caseload of 375 coronavirus patients, it would make it the second-largest outbreak in Colorado. Only the state's flagship university in Boulder has more currently, with more than 1,500 confirmed cases.
In its most recent testing update posted on Oct. 1, CSU said it had 197 confirmed positives. It had also mandated testing for students living in several on-campus residences, as well as students in six Greek houses.
Last week, the state reported 33 confirmed and probable cases linked to six Greek houses at CSU. The most recent outbreak update from the state did not include data on those houses.
In a statement, CSU President Joyce McConnell praised the school and its approach to the pandemic.
“Colorado State University has invested in a comprehensive strategy to address the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and the case numbers we transparently report on our dashboard clearly tell the story of our university’s commitment to mitigating the spread of the virus,” she said. “We have been and will continue to be committed to doing everything we can to keep our university and larger community healthy. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and I am immensely proud of our students, faculty and staff for their incredibly hard work.”