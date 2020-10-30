Hospitalizations in Colorado due to COVID-19 are rising rapidly and will likely hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, according to a report released by state health officials.
Among other findings of the modeling report, issued by the state health department and the Colorado School of Public Health : At the current rate of increase in hospitalizations, Colorado could surpass its ICU capacity by January — or by December, if social-distancing decreases due to holiday gatherings.
State officials have recently warned that Colorado could exceed its hospital capacity as soon as November and said that surge capacity, which could create several thousand extra hospital beds throughout the state, could take weeks to fully stand up.
One in every 219 Coloradans is currently infectious, and each infectious person gives the disease to another 1.57 people, on average, the new modeling found.
“There is a small window to improve transmission control over the next few weeks,” said Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, in a Friday press release announcing the new modeling report. “To limit increasing infections and avoid peaks that could strain health care capacity over the next three months, a substantial increase in transmission control is needed.”
The state could see 7,600 total deaths due to the virus by the end of the year if the current trajectory is not changed, according to the report. As of Thursday, the state had seen 2,105 deaths due to COVID-19, and 2,278 deaths among cases.
If Coloradans decrease social-distancing by 10% in the near term due to holiday get-togethers, that number could rise to 10,000, or to 13,400 if social-distancing drops by 20%, according to the report.
The seven-day average of diagnoses in the state continues to rise. On Thursday, it sat at 1,676 cases, nearly triple the spring peak of 624 cases on April 29.
As of Friday 82% of Colorado ICU beds were in use, and nearly 40% of ventilators. The percent of people tested whose tests came back positive was nearing 8%, with the World Health Organization recommending levels under 5% for communities to reopen.
On Thursday the state set a new record for new diagnoses reported to the state: 2,171.