Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.