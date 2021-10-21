A big change is coming for those with 719 and 970 area codes Sunday.
The Federal Communications Commission is ordering that all area codes that allow for 7-digit local dialing be transferred to 10-digit dialing to pave the way for a new 3-digit code that will route callers nationwide to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
WHAT AND WHERE:
Per the Public Utilities Commission in Colorado, customers in the 719 and 970 area codes will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) when making local calls.
WHEN:
The change will take effect Sunday, Oct. 24.
WHY:
On July 16 last year, the FCC approved the use of "988" as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for callers to be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In order for the 988 code to work, area codes that will allow for the new code must change to 10-digit dialing for local calls, according to the Public Utilities Commission. The "988" code will be in effect starting July 16.
HOW:
No phone numbers will change as a result of this update. The price of a call, coverage area and rates will also remain unchanged. Other three-digit codes will still work, such as 911, 711 and 411, where available. Devices that may need to be reprogrammed include:
• life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
• private branch exchanges (PBXs)
• fax machines
• Internet dial-up numbers
• fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates
• speed dialers
• mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
• call forwarding settings
• voicemail services and other similar functions
For more information visit the FCC web site.