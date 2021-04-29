$500,000 grant to city of Colorado Springs forms new housing and homeless services fund

A $500,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, a nonprofit health insurance company and medical group, will help Colorado Springs reduce barriers for people who are homeless to get help, officials announced Thursday.

The donation will create the Colorado Springs Housing and Homeless Services Fund, which the local Community Health Partnership will direct.

The money will be used to improve the city's system of responding to homelessness by hiring additional case managers to work to get people into housing and launching a pilot homeless prevention program, said Amber Ptak, CEO of Community Health Partnership.

Housing is foundational to how people take care of their health, said Amy Whited, executive director of community health for Kaiser Permanente.

The city will have "great flexibility" in spending the money, said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and an advisory council will oversee allocations.

"A grant like this allows us to step back and do some planning and system evaluation and look at should we make adjustments," he said.

Colorado Springs in 2018 joined a nationwide campaign to end homelessness and double the amount of new affordable housing units built in the community from 500 to 1,000 per year, Suthers said.

"In 2021, we will produce over 1,000 new affordable housing units," he said. "We just need to accelerate the pace — Lord knows the demand does exceed the supply."

Even with rents and home prices in Colorado Springs increasing sharply over the past year, spots for the homeless do open up, said Andy Phelps, the city's homeless prevention and response coordinator.

And a concerted city-wide effort to reduce homelessness by moving people into housing has paid off, he said.

The city has reduced the number of unsheltered homeless people by nearly 20% — the lowest since 2015, officials said.

"This is a big deal," Phelps said.

Complaints about the environmental impacts of homeless people camping outside and along walking and biking trails are fielded alongside "heartbreaking stories of people desperately in need," Phelps said.

Suthers said city leaders work to balance compassion and assistance for the unsheltered, who "deserve our help and support," with maintaining the quality of life for the 99.9% of the people who are sheltered.

And the new infusion of money will provide "a real opportunity for us to do even better."