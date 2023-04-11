A gigantic effort to give back to the community later this month still is seeking 600 volunteers, from kids to seniors, to help Colorado Springs area nonprofits, schools and fire stations with fun projects and needed sprucing up.

The second annual Spring CityServe will be April 28-29 and accommodate a total of 2,000 volunteers, who will donate at least three hours of their time to identified labor, according to Corrie Smith, general manager.

“They can do yard work, write notes of encouragement, help move items, create welcome bags,” she said, among many other choices.

Because the event occurs just before National Teacher Appreciation Day on May 2, volunteers are needed at schools to do sidewalk chalk art, decorate teachers’ lounges, make gift bags and other tasks, Smith said.

Organizations from Monument to Fountain are included on the list of volunteer sites.

Volunteers can register at cosiloveyou.com.

“It’s simple to sign up — just find a project that works for you, that interests you, in that time frame and come be a part of the good work that’s happening,” Smith said. “It has a huge impact on our city.”

Individuals, families and corporate groups responded to the inaugural spring event last year, Smith said.

This year will mark the ninth annual fall CityServe, held the first weekend in October, which will be Oct. 5-6.

The spring and fall days of service in the Pikes Peak region are organized by COSILoveYou, a Christian-based nonprofit that works with churches, other nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic agencies to collectively benefit education, homelessness and food insecurity.

There are no strings attached to CityServe volunteer days, Smith said.

“The hope is that this will create some momentum for volunteers to warm up to serving on a consistent basis,” she said.

Surveys indicate that 90% of volunteers say they’d be excited to return and do more volunteer work, Smith said.

Volunteers provide approximately $180,000 worth of work during each CityServe, she added.

“People are still getting their legs under them in terms of how they get out in the community, where they can invest and how they can give back in the aftermath of COVID,” Smith said.

“The needs of nonprofits and schools have not gone away, even though we’re all still finding our footing.”