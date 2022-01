The son of Academy School District 20 school board member Heather Cloninger has gone missing, officials with the district announced Saturday.

Jake Cloninger, 17, was last seen Jan. 26 in Temecula, California driving a white Kia Soul heading south toward San Diego. He is listed as 6-foot-3-inches tall with brown hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Cloninger's whereabouts is encouraged to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.

