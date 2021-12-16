Five District 11 schools are closed Friday due to power outages from Wednesday's windstorm, district officials announced Thursday night.

Tesla Equal Opportunity School, Monroe Elementary, North Middle School, Taylor Elementary Jackson Elementary are all closed Friday without remote learning.

Buena Vista, Steele, Audubon, and Howbert Elementary School will be in session Friday.

Hundreds of Colorado Springs residents remained without power Thursday night. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, some repairs would not be completed until Saturday.

