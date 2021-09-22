Wannabe social media stars inspired by a social media trend have vandalized schools across the Pikes Peak region.

Students at middle schools and high schools have defaced bathrooms, inspired by a trend on the social media app Tik Tok where users post videos of themselves stealing school property.

Local school districts said soap dispensers were a common target of the troublemakers.

District 49 has seen damage that is "typical of this particular trend," spokesman David Nancarrow said. At most of the district's middle and high schools, students have removed soap dispensers from the walls in recent weeks, Nancarrow said, though the trend appeared to be improving at at least one middle school.

District officials notified parents of the issue and asked them to "share with their students expectations of behavior," he said.

Though he said the trend has been widespread throughout the district, administrators haven't had to close any bathrooms. "Damages and repeat damages are expensive, but I'm unaware of needing to close facilities," he said.

District 11 officials sent a message to families last week addressing the trend and informing them that "vandalism and theft carry stiff consequences, up to and including, police charges. Additionally, our building maintenance teams are understaffed and under-resourced as it is, so you can imagine the negative impacts these trends have on our schools district-wide."

The district has struggled to replace missing soap dispensers because of an ongoing supply chain backlog, spokeswoman Devra Ashby said in an email. She said the vandalism issue "doesn't seem to be a problem any longer" after Tik Tok issued a policy limiting the circulation of the videos.

Vandals at the Monument-area District 38 appeared to be less brazen than some of their Colorado Springs counterparts. Students at the district's middle school and high schools are removing the soap cartridges instead of the entire dispenser, spokesman Mark Belcher said.

He said he knew of at least four instances of damage related to the trend at Lewis-Palmer Middle School.

School officials have been monitoring hallways, but have not had to close any bathrooms, he said. The district is planning on sending a statement about this issue to families this week, he said.

"Any time there is a destructive challenge on social media, it's definitely something that we should use as an educational opportunity to help students understand that they don't have to follow trends, and they can be good stewards for their school and their community," he said.