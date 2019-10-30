Snowpack soars to 350% of norm in parts of Colorado

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the current snow water equivalent is well above the norm in most parts of the state.
Based on data from October 30th, the snow water equivalent is currently the highest above the norm in the northwest corner of Colorado, with the Yampa and White river valleys at 350% of the norm. This is where you’ll find Steamboat Springs.
Not far behind this corner of the state is the central west region, including Glenwood Springs. Here, the Upper Colorado Headwaters area is at 272% of the norm.
The Front Range is also well above the norm for October 30th. The South Platte River Valley, home to Denver, is at 254%. The Arkansas River Valley, home to Colorado Springs and Pueblo, is at 189% of the norm.
All of the state is currently above the norm with the exception of Southwest Colorado. Here, the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, and San Juan Valley is at 79% of the typical snow water equivalent level for the date.
This spike in snowpack comes after another early season October storm rolled through the state, dropping up to 16 inches of snow in some spots. Several storms have hit the state already this month.