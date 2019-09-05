Powder chasers, brace yourself. Ski season is nearly a month away.
Arapahoe Basin is already gearing up for an early start of the 2019-20 ski season. The resort announced Thursday, they are breaking out the snow guns for some testing over the next couple of days. With the earliest ever opening date of October 9, ski season at Arapahoe Basin could be rolling in sooner than expected.
No caption needed#LetsLegend #ABasin pic.twitter.com/hj0k2IHtmi— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 5, 2019
While summer conditions still remain present in the mountains at Arapahoe Basin, preparation for the 2019-20 ski season is well underway. Outdoor events including mountainside yoga, disc golf tournaments, and a summer concert series will continue to run until mid-September. Keep your calendars clear for the return of the season and let’s see what mother nature has in store this year.
Arapahoe Basin is located in Summit County just 68 miles west of Denver. Famed for its extended season and expert terrain, this high-altitude ski resort typically opens from mid-October and extends into the early June months. Average snowfall is 350 inches per year with a base elevation of 10,780 feet, 1,428 skiable acres, and summits as high as 13,050 feet. For more details, click here.