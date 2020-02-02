A small plane crashed on property belonging to the Department of Corrections in Fremont County Sunday afternoon.
According to a release from the Colorado Department of Corrections, a call about a possible small plane crash was received at 1:58 p.m.
A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, told Gazette news partner KKTV that three people were aboard the plane, which has been identified as a Piper PA-28.
Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
A cluster of state prisons are located at U.S. 50 and Evans Road in Canon City. The facilities are located roughly 3 miles west of the Fremont County Airport in Penrose.
NTSB investigating today's crash of a Piper PA-28 in Florence, CO.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 3, 2020