A small plane crashed southeast of Falcon near the Meadow Lake Airport, Dave Elliot, airport manager, said.
A small Cessna was on the ground about a mile from the airport and appeared "burned up," Elliott said by telephone. No ambulances were in sight and no flames were visible, he said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Falcon Fire Department responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.
Elliott couldn't immediately say if the plane had taken off from Meadow Lake or was trying to land.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported the single-engine plane crashed on Mccandlish Road between Garrett Road and Falcon Highway.
No other details were immediately available.
