Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a Colorado Springs nursing home, El Paso County Public Health officials announced Thursday night.

The senior care facility, Laurel Manor Care Center, is in southeast Colorado Springs, near the Valley High Golf Course.

“As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Our team became aware of these additional cases late this afternoon and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately.”

Before the six new cases in the nursing home were confirmed, health officials had said there were 15 confirmed cases of the fast-spreading respiratory disease in El Paso County. The illness has caused four deaths in Colorado, including two in El Paso County. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to 277 on Thursday.

