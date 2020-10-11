Three El Paso County commissioners seats are up for grabs Nov. 3, with six candidates — including two incumbents — vying for election.
Republican Carrie Geitner faces Democrat Tracey Johnson in the race to succeed Mark Waller in District 2, which covers portions of eastern El Paso County.
Geitner, wife of Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner, is a former high school English teacher who owns a T-shirt and embroidery business, and is working toward opening a charter school in District 49.
“I feel a really strong sense of duty to my neighbors and my friends and family here. We live in a great place, and we want to keep it that way,” she said.
Road improvements, communication, coronavirus response and recovery efforts, and fiscal responsibility are among Geitner’s top priorities if elected, she said.
“We need to figure out how we can get more from our dollar and really be wise with our spending,” Geitner said.
Johnson said she wants more political diversity on the county commissioners, made up of five Republicans.
“It’s time to step up, to represent an alternative voice and allow the democratic republic process to work at its most essential level,” said the attorney and former Academy District 20 school board president.
One of her priorities is managing the county’s growth and water resources, Johnson said.
“We need to be alert to how we are welcoming growth and managing it in this part of the county that is growing so quickly. We need to make sure the beauty of our county is not sacrificed and that we grow responsibly,” Johnson said.
She, too, stressed the importance of the county’s economic recovery, which relies on well-managed fiscal resources, she said. Quality roads, emergency services and mental health resources are also important to maintaining a high quality of life, she said.
Democratic union leader Ken Schauer is looking to unseat incumbent Stan VanderWerf to serve District 3, which includes much of Colorado Springs’ west side and communities along U.S. 24 west of the city.
“I’m running to represent the working families of El Paso County,” said the Air Force veteran and president of the Colorado Springs Area Labor Council, who identified affordable housing and addressing homelessness among his chief priorities.
“Increasing the stock of housing that people can afford is very important for a vibrant community.”
And El Paso County should take a more active approach to solving homelessness, he said, which could include utilizing state resources and establishing an office dedicated to alleviating the issue.
VanderWerf and District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., both Air Force veterans vying for reelection, touted their work during their first terms.
VanderWerf highlighted how he helped provide funding toward the $350 million widening of Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock and helped reopen the local economy after the pandemic hit.
“I love to serve and I’m well equipped to deal with tough topics,” he said. “What we do in the community, how we have to behave, and how we keep businesses open are things we need to think about. Coronavirus will continue into 2021.”
Gonzalez cited his work with federal and local elected officials to secure about $50 million to mitigate the effects of water contamination in Fountain caused by toxic chemicals linked to a firefighting foam used for decades at nearby Peterson Air Force Base.
“I have the experience and background that best represents the constituents in District 4,” he said. The district encompasses the county’s southern and eastern portions, including Fountain, Security, Widefield, southeast areas of Colorado Springs, Ellicott and others. “I have a demonstrated history of advocacy for my constituents and I’m willing to work for them. That’s the core goal of local government.”
Gonzalez’s challenger Andre Vigil is an electrician who works for El Paso County and ran for county commissioner in 2004 and 2008.
“I think there’s a lack of working-class people in county leadership. I believe in the working family, and I’ll lead by example right off the top,” the Democrat said.
Vigil said if elected he would put citizens first, hold the commissioners accountable, and focus on fiscal responsibility. He said he would like to see more communication to residents about available resources as the county recovers from the pandemic.
“We have to get people safe,” he said.